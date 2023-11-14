‘Shangri-La of the World’ themed reporting activity kicks off in Yunnan, SW China

The "Shangri-La of the World" themed reporting activity is officially launched in Kunming, southwest China’s Yunnan Province on Nov. 14, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

The “Shangri-La of the World” themed reporting activity was officially launched in Kunming, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, on Nov. 14, 2023.

To showcase the latest progress, achievements, and experiences in economic and social development, ethnic unity, and ecological civilization of Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan, reporters from 16 media organizations will visit various parts of Diqing from Nov. 14 to 18 to tell the story of “Shangri-La of the World.”

Diqing, which means “auspicious place” in the Tibetan language, is the only Tibetan autonomous prefecture in Yunnan Province. Located in northwest Yunnan, at the junction of the Yunnan, Xizang, and Sichuan, Diqing is known for its extraordinary landscapes, including mountain valleys, snow-capped glaciers, plateau wetlands, forest meadows, freshwater lakes, rare animals, and precious plants. It has earned the nicknames “the gene bank of earth species,” “animal and plant kingdom,” and “natural alpine biological garden.”

The “Shangri-La of the World” themed reporting activity will cover various topics, including the construction of the Lixiang section of the Yunnan-Xizang Railway, ecological protection efforts at Pudacuo National Park, the over 2,000-year-old tradition of black pottery in Nixi Town, tourism development in Tacheng Town, and community work in Shangri-La City.

