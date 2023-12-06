South African content creator: "My future is in China"
Andre du Plessis, a content creator who relocated from South Africa, is now based in Yunnan, southwest China. His affection for China grew from studying Confucianism and Mencius culture during his childhood. As a video content creator, he aims to broaden the understanding of ethnic minority cultures in Yunnan through his work.
