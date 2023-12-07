Why American Brian Linden calls China's Yunnan home

December 07, 2023

In 2003, American Brian Linden gave up his job, sold his house, and moved to China with his family to "live a new lifestyle." Now, he has been living in Xizhou, a town in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province, for nearly 20 years. He runs the Linden Center, a hotel named after him that serves as a hub for cultural exchanges. Having traveled to over 100 countries, China has always held a special place in his heart. It is like home, he says.

