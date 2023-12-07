Why American Brian Linden calls China's Yunnan home
(People's Daily Online) 14:31, December 07, 2023
In 2003, American Brian Linden gave up his job, sold his house, and moved to China with his family to "live a new lifestyle." Now, he has been living in Xizhou, a town in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province, for nearly 20 years. He runs the Linden Center, a hotel named after him that serves as a hub for cultural exchanges. Having traveled to over 100 countries, China has always held a special place in his heart. It is like home, he says.
