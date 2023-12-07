In pics: China's pavilion at COP28 in Dubai

Xinhua) 08:34, December 07, 2023

An attendee visits China's pavilion of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

China's pavilion at COP28 was officially inaugurated on Nov. 30 at the Expo City of Dubai.

The pavilion will host a series of side events and activities in nine thematic days, in addition to two special sessions, during the two-week COP 28.

The events will involve relevant government departments, research institutes, industrial associations, enterprises, and NGOs, with topics covering China's climate response policies and actions, global climate cooperation, green and low-carbon development, energy transformation, digital development, and green finance.

An attendee experiences Chinese calligraphy at China's pavilion of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Attendees taste Chinese tea at China's pavilion of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

A staff member demonstrates Chinese calligraphy to an attendee at China's pavilion of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Attendees attend a side event at China's pavilion of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Attendees wearing panda-decorated hats pose for photos at China's pavilion of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

This photo taken on Dec. 6, 2023 shows the model of wind turbine generators at China's pavilion of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Attendees attend a side event at China's pavilion of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

