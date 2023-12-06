Side event on green finance in climate change held in Dubai
Zhao Yingmin, vice minister of China's Ecology and Environment delivers a speech at a side event on green finance and climate change during the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Sir Danny Alexander, vice president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), delivers a speech at a side event on green finance and climate change during the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Pan Xinyuan, general manager of Bank of China Dubai Branch, delivers a speech at a side event on green finance and climate change during the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Mohamed Madi, Dean of College of Business and Economics of UAE University, delivers a speech at a side event on green finance and climate change during the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Hu Jun, deputy party secretary of Policy Research Center for Environment and Economy (PRCEE), Ministry of Ecology and Environment, PRC, delivers a speech at a side event on green finance and climate change during the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Guests attend a side event on green finance and climate change during the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Photos
