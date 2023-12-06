Report on advancing inclusive, just and resilient energy transition launched at COP28

Xinhua) 09:57, December 06, 2023

DUBAI, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- A report on advancing inclusive, just and resilient energy transition was launched here Tuesday, a day themed on energy at the ongoing COP28 climate change conference.

The report, titled "Inclusive, Just and Resilient Energy Transition: GEI Solution and Practices," revealed that even though energy investment has grown rapidly, global energy supply remains tight.

It stated that a green and low-carbon transition has been set as a clear goal worldwide in order to achieve sustainable development and address climate change.

The report was released by the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO), an organization launched in Beijing, China in 2016 with the purpose of promoting the establishment of Global Energy Interconnection (GEI) to meet global power demand with clean and green alternatives.

According to the report, development of global clean energy is far beyond expectations, and the proportion of renewable energy capacity continues to rise.

In 2022, about 320 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity was added globally, and the cumulative total volume has reached 3,380 gigawatts.

Stressing that the year 2023 is a key milestone in the implementation of the Paris Agreement, the report said calls had been made for global efforts to accelerate clean energy development, expand just energy transition, and promote climate resilience.

Amid global response to climate change, all countries are promoting green and low-carbon energy transition and striving for greater emission mitigation ambitions, the report said.

Fossil fuel and related energy consumption industries require industrial development transformation and employment structure adjustment, and sustainable energy development is facing multiple challenges.

Therefore, the report urged that the energy system is in urgent need of an inclusive, just and resilient transition to meet the challenges.

The key to realizing the inclusive, just and resilient energy transiton is to build a modern energy system that is clean-led, electricity-centered, interconnected, multi-energy collaborative, smart and efficient, the report said.

According to the report, GEI is a new power system with clean energy as the mainstay, strong and smart power grids as the platform, and multi-energy complementation and mutual supply, coordinated power source-grid-load-storage interaction, and integration and conversion between electricity and other energy resources as features.

Based on the GEI carbon neutral solution, the report proposed an innovative, holistic, scientific and feasible global energy transition scheme, which can coordinate the inclusive, just and resilient transition of global energy, accelerate the green and low-carbon transition of global energy, address climate change, and realize sustainable development of humanity.

COP28, or the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is being held here from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)