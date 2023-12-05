Side events and exhibits enable participants to focus on climate-related topics
A participant engages in an interactive game at the Green Zone of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Side events and exhibits enable participants to network around many different climate-related topics in a dynamic and diverse environment.
Photo shows an exhibition area on climate change at the Green Zone of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
A participant engages in an interactive game at the Green Zone of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
A participant engages in an interactive game at the Green Zone of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Photo shows an exhibition area on climate change at the Green Zone of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Photo shows an exhibition area on climate change at the Green Zone of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
A participant engages in an interactive game at the Green Zone of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Photo shows an exhibition area on climate change at the Green Zone of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Photo shows an exhibition area on climate change at the Green Zone of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Participants visit an exhibition on climate change at the Green Zone of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: China responsible, proactive player in global climate governance, says Kuwaiti expert
- Climate solution of China's Guangdong "innovative, practical": U.S. environmental group
- Interview: China taking steps towards renewable energy transition, says expert
- Climate summit launches partnership to promote women's climate resilience
- Northern Lights dance in pink and green
- Eye-catching panda mascot at COP28 draws visitors
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.