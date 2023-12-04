Interview: China responsible, proactive player in global climate governance, says Kuwaiti expert

Xinhua) 13:41, December 04, 2023

Hebah Abbas, chairwoman of the sustainability committee at the Kuwait Water Association, reacts during an interview with Xinhua at her office in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Dec. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Ke)

KUWAIT CITY, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- China has been a responsible and proactive player in global climate governance, Hebah Abbas, chairwoman of the sustainability committee at the Kuwait Water Association, told Xinhua in an interview on Sunday.

Hebah said that China has sent a clear message of its commitment to mitigating climate change during the ongoing 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) and highlighted a strategic approach for global collaboration in this regard.

"China's role is pivotal," she said, especially following its Methane Emissions Control Action Plan published in November, which is "crucial for methane regulation and signals renewed international cooperation."

Hebah was invited as a panelist to attend the 2023 Pearl Bay International Climate Investment and Financing Conference last month in Guangzhou, the capital of southern China's Guangdong Province.

She said during the conference, a visit to the Maozhou River Exhibition Hall was particularly enlightening, where she witnessed China's innovative and practical implementation of the Ecology-Oriented Development (EOD) model, offering a comprehensive, lifecycle-integrated approach to water management.

In addition, tours to Huawei and GAC Motors highlighted China's leading role in the field of a green and digital transition, she added.

"A standout moment of my visit was the engaging and insightful discussion I had with a group of enthusiastic students, symbolizing the readiness of China's future generation to spearhead a sustainable future," she added.

Hebah noted that there is a great potential for collaboration between China and Kuwait in terms of climate change.

Kuwait has taken a proactive stance at COP28, which is in alignment with the "Kuwait Vision 2035" that emphasizes environmental sustainability, Hebah said.

The nation's strategic programs are to reduce carbon emissions across various sectors, including oil, transportation, industry, and agriculture, according to Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al Sabah, Kuwaiti emir's representative to COP28.

Therefore, Kuwait and China can work jointly on various fields to combat climate change, including renewable energy projects, green technology, and sustainable infrastructure, Hebah stressed.

"Sharing knowledge and research could be key areas where both countries can greatly contribute to global climate change mitigation," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)