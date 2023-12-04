Eye-catching panda mascot at COP28 draws visitors
A participant poses for photos with an eye-catching panda mascot at the China Pavilion during the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), in the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
A participant poses for photos with an eye-catching panda mascot at the China Pavilion during the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), in the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
A girl poses for photos with an eye-catching panda mascot at the China Pavilion during the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), in the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 2, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Photos
