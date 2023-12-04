Home>>
Northern Lights dance in pink and green
(People's Daily App) 16:34, December 04, 2023
Daxing'anling prefecture in Heilongjiang Province underwent a magical transformation as the Northern Lights, aka the Aurora Borealis, illuminated the night sky on Friday.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
