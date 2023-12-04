Languages

Monday, December 04, 2023

Northern Lights dance in pink and green

(People's Daily App) 16:34, December 04, 2023

Daxing'anling prefecture in Heilongjiang Province underwent a magical transformation as the Northern Lights, aka the Aurora Borealis, illuminated the night sky on Friday.

