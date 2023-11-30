German sinologist says mankind 'needs to work together' to address climate issues

(People's Daily App) 16:56, November 30, 2023

In an interview conducted by SHINE in Shanghai, Helwig Schmidt-Glintzer, a German sinologist, senior professor, and director of China Centrum Tübingen, said China has taken proactive steps to address climate problems that have not received sufficient attention in Western Europe or the United States. He highlighted the significance of collective action and international cooperation in effectively tackling these challenges.

(Video source: SHINE)

