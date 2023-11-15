Home>>
China, U.S. release statement on enhancing cooperation to address climate crisis
(Xinhua) 18:54, November 15, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry met in Beijing from July 16 to 19 and at Sunnylands, California from Nov. 4 to 7, and released "The Sunnylands Statement on Enhancing Cooperation to Address the Climate Crisis."
Please see the attachment for the document, which was released on the official website of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.
The Sunnylands Statement on Enhancing Cooperation to Address the Climate Crisis
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 2023 could be warmest year since 1850 due to El Nino
- COP28 must set stage for immediate climate action, says UN report
- Innovation on agenda at int'l climate forum in Vienna
- China-Pakistan joint research center inaugurated to help mitigate climate change impacts in Pakistan
- Typhoon Sanba brings heavy rain to south China's Guangdong
- China renews yellow alert for rainstorms
- Researchers enrich SW China regional climate history with tree ring data
- New study interlinks super dust storm, aerosol radiative feedback
- First outside-China super observation station of B&R climate, environment starts operation
- Former UN official lauds China's climate efforts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.