China, U.S. release statement on enhancing cooperation to address climate crisis

Xinhua) 18:54, November 15, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry met in Beijing from July 16 to 19 and at Sunnylands, California from Nov. 4 to 7, and released "The Sunnylands Statement on Enhancing Cooperation to Address the Climate Crisis."

Please see the attachment for the document, which was released on the official website of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

The Sunnylands Statement on Enhancing Cooperation to Address the Climate Crisis

