New study interlinks super dust storm, aerosol radiative feedback

Xinhua) 13:15, August 16, 2023

LANZHOU, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have made significant headway in the study of the feedback mechanism between dust aerosol and dust weather. This research is instrumental in aiding the prevention and control of dust storms, according to Lanzhou University.

The study provides strong support for a more comprehensive understanding of the dust weather feedback mechanism, improving dust forecasting and dust control capabilities, said Chen Siyu, leader of the study and professor with the College of Atmospheric Sciences of Lanzhou University.

Dust constitutes the primary component of atmospheric aerosols, accounting for 75 percent of the global aerosol mass loading and 25 percent of the global aerosol optical depth. Frequent dust storms in recent years have led to growing concern among the public and the scientific community regarding the issue of dust.

Researchers from the team carried out the study on a typical dust storm case in May 2019, with the weather-research-and forecasting model coupled with chemistry (WRF-Chem), as well as satellite remote sensing data and ground observation data.

The results showed that dust radiative feedback results in downward momentum transport and cools the northeast of Mongolia by affecting zonal winds and temperature advection. Furthermore, strong levels of dust have persisted and continue to cause high dust concentrations in northern China via westerlies.

This study explores how dust radiative feedback over the Gobi Desert can intensify the Mongolian cyclone and provides a scientific reference for related studies, said Chen.

The results of the study have been published in the journal npj Climate and Atmospheric Science.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)