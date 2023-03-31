Home>>
Gorgeous aurora in the Arctic
(People's Daily App) 15:02, March 31, 2023
This astrophotographer visited the North Pole on March 21 for routine recording work, which happened to be the week with the strongest G4-level geomagnetic storm in the past 6 years encountering the Earth on Friday. Enjoy the view of amazing aurora.
(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng; Source: Shijie-app)
