Gorgeous aurora in the Arctic

(People's Daily App) 15:02, March 31, 2023

This astrophotographer visited the North Pole on March 21 for routine recording work, which happened to be the week with the strongest G4-level geomagnetic storm in the past 6 years encountering the Earth on Friday. Enjoy the view of amazing aurora.

(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng; Source: Shijie-app)

