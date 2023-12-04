Climate solution of China's Guangdong "innovative, practical": U.S. environmental group

Xinhua) 15:04, December 04, 2023

DUBAI, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Guangdong Province takes the lead in policy-making on climate response and green transition, said a senior official from the U.S.-based Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) on Sunday.

Angela Churie Kallhauge, the advocacy group's vice president, made the remarks at a side event of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai.

She noted that the province has been resolute, open-minded, innovative and pragmatic in addressing climate change and transitioning to green development, and the EDF has years of collaboration in climate change response with the province, including fundamental and cutting-edge research, capacity building, international market exploration, and innovative practices.

She noticed that the province has built comprehensive, fair, transparent and effective carbon trading mechanisms to serve its carbon peaking and neutrality pledges.

She also noted that enterprises in the province have actively undertaken green and low-carbon initiatives, effectively reducing carbon emissions through technological innovation and enhanced management.

Kallhauge said the EDF looks forward to broader and deeper cooperation with Guangdong in the future to unveil more innovative solutions to climate change and contribute to the advancement of global climate governance.

The side event, titled "Guangdong's Solution to Climate Change," was held at the COP28 China Pavilion to introduce the province's innovative concepts and practices of climate response since 2010. Representatives from government sectors, enterprises, international organizations, and research institutions have been invited to the event.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)