Time-traveling "general" draws crowds at Jiayu Pass in NW China

Li Sen makes short videos at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 26, 2023.

Li Sen, 43, earns a living by playing the role of an ancient "general" at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in the city of Jiayuguan, northwest China's Gansu Province. Visitors can buy ancient "visas" at his stall. These documents are designed by Li and form an essential part of the role-play, allowing tourists to travel back into ancient China.

Looking to the future, Li plans to systematically organize the historical and cultural information related to the pass, while developing more cultural and creative products for tourists. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

Li Sen shows the ancient "visas" at his stall at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 26, 2023.

Visitors buy ancient "visas" at Li Sen's stall at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 14, 2023.

Visitors buy ancient "visas" at Li Sen's stall at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 14, 2023.

Li Sen (R) poses for a photo with a visitor at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 26, 2023.

Li Sen makes ancient "visas" for visitors at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 14, 2023.

Li Sen checks a handwritten booklet at his stall at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 14, 2023.

Li Sen makes an ancient "visa" for visitors at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 13, 2023.

Li Sen puts on a costume of thick armor at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 14, 2023.

This photo taken on July 14, 2023 shows a view of Li Sen's stall at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province.

Li Sen arranges his stall at the Jiayu Pass scenic area in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 14, 2023.

Li Sen leaves the Jiayu Pass scenic area after work in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 13, 2023.

Li Sen leaves the Jiayu Pass scenic area after work in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 13, 2023.

Li Sen leaves the Jiayu Pass scenic area after work in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 14, 2023.

