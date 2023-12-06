In pics: Gubeikou Great Wall in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:56, December 06, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows a watchtower of the Gubeikou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Gubeikou Great Wall is located in Gubeikou Town, Miyun District of Beijing. The defense of the Great Wall is an important part of the early Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. In 1933, the Chinese troops fought against Japanese invaders at places including Lengkou, Xifengkou and Gubeikou of the Great Wall.

As a part of the national anthem lyrics, the Great Wall is the spiritual symbol of the Chinese nation. The ancient Great Wall has witnessed Chinese people's patriotism, solidarity and strength.

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows the Panlongshan section (front) and the Wohushan section (rear) of Gubeikou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Foreign tourists climb the Panlongshan section of the Gubeikou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 23, 2023 shows the north entrance of Gubeikou Village of Gubeikou Town in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A tourist visits the Gubeikou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

People visit a temple fair at the Gubeikou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2023 shows the Gubeikou Great Wall at sunrise in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows the Gubeikou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows the Gubeikou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2023 shows the Gubei Water Town scenic area at the foot of Simatai section of Gubeikou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2023 shows the Simatai section of Gubeikou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows the Panlongshan section of Gubeikou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2023 shows the Gubeikou Great Wall at sunrise in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows the Gubeikou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

People perform lion dance at a temple fair at the Gubeikou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Zilin)

This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2023 shows the Gubeikou Great Wall at sunrise in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2023 shows the Gubeikou Great Wall at sunrise in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows the Gubeikou anti-Japanese war martyr's cemetery in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A man visits the Gubeikou Great Wall memorial hall of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows the Gubeikou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows the Gubeikou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 24, 2023 shows people climbing the Panlongshan section of the Gubeikou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xia Zilin)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 24, 2023 shows the Wohushan section of Gubeikou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows the Gubeikou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows a watchtower at the Panlongshan section of Gubeikou Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This combo photo shows the Gubeikou before the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (file photo, above) and the Gubeikou Town (aerial photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 by Chen Zhonghao, below). (Xinhua)

