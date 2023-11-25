Beijing to deepen reform, opening-up of services sector

November 25, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Beijing will promote wider opening-up of the services sector under the guidance of a work plan designed to support it in deepening the construction of the Integrated National Demonstration Zone for Opening up the Services Sector.

Since Beijing became the country's first Integrated National Demonstration Zone for Opening up the Services Sector in 2020, the city has taken the lead in opening up the services sector, facilitating trade in services, and improving the business environment for an open economy, Deputy Mayor Sima Hong told a press conference Friday.

It has introduced about 50 pioneering policies, implemented over 70 national demonstration projects and built more than 90 service platforms, Sima said.

In the next stage, the city will deepen reform and widen opening-up in key areas of the services sector, with emphasis on rules and regulations for emerging businesses, institutional arrangements for trade and investment, public service, and risk prevention and control.

It will focus on fields including digital economy, green finance, intellectual property rights and take the lead in exploring and implementing new rules and standards with global leading significance.

Work will be done to align high-standard international economic and trade rules in the fields such as customs supervision, financial services, and cross-border flow of data.

The city will also introduce measures to help solve the problems and difficulties of key industries and business entities while shoring up efforts to foster a stable, fair, transparent and predictable business environment.

