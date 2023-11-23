Home>>
Beijing braces for cold wave, strong wind
(Ecns.cn) 14:20, November 23, 2023
A resident wearing heavy clothing rides an electric bike on a road amid strong wind in Beijing, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
A cold front ushered in strong winds on Thursday in Beijing, causing a steep drop in the temperature.
A resident braves strong wind while walking in a street in Beijing, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)
An electric board shows weather forecast information in Beijing, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejia)
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
