China renews yellow alert for blizzards

Xinhua) 09:11, November 22, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's National Meteorological Center renewed a yellow alert for snowstorms on Tuesday, with blizzards expected to hit parts of the country's northeastern regions.

The center said from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Thursday, snowstorms will lash parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin, and the Changbai Mountains.

Some parts of these regions may experience heavy blizzards, possibly leading to around 20 centimeters of snow in some places.

The center added that local authorities in the affected areas have been advised to prepare for snowstorms and frost damage. Transportation, power, and communications departments should inspect roads, railways, and power lines and conduct road clearing and de-icing work.

Drivers have been advised to exercise caution and employ anti-skid precautions for their vehicles.

China has a four-tier warning system for blizzards, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

