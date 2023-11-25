Senior CPC official attends meeting on Beijing planning, construction

Xinhua) 10:12, November 25, 2023

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Capital Planning and Construction Committee (CPCC), speaks at the second plenary meeting of the 20th CPCC in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi attended a meeting on the planning and construction of the Chinese capital Beijing on Friday.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Capital Planning and Construction Committee (CPCC), made the remarks at the second plenary meeting of the 20th CPCC.

Solid efforts should be made to promote the planning of the capital from vision into reality, it was stressed at the meeting.

The meeting emphasized the need to take firm and orderly steps to relieve Beijing of functions nonessential to its role as the country's capital, and the need to improve the living environment in the city. It also stressed the importance of promoting the application of Beijing's Central Axis for inclusion on the list of world cultural heritage sites.

Work should be done to enhance post-diaster reconstruction in Beijing, and to strengthen disaster prevention and mitigation capabilities, according to the meeting.

It heard reports on the overall planning of Beijing in 2022, and on the regulatory plan for the city's core area and its sub-center.

