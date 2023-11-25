China to continue deepening opening up in service industry, construction of demonstration zone in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:42, November 25, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to open up the service industry, and push ahead with a national demonstration zone focused on the sector in Beijing, according to the Ministry of Commerce Friday.

The renewed commitment comes alongside the publication Thursday of a work plan, which proposes over 170 pilot tasks to support Beijing in deepening the construction of the Integrated National Demonstration Zone for Opening up the Services Sector, the ministry said.

From September 2020 to September this year, the demonstration zone attracted a total of 45.75 billion U.S. dollars of foreign investment in the service sector, accounting for 11.2 percent of all foreign investment into the service sector across China, Ling Ji, vice commerce minister told a press conference.

Looking ahead, the country will align high-standard international economic and trade rules, and deepen the whole-chain reform and opening up in the service industry alongside the development of the demonstration zone, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)