Snow dragon sculpture ready for snow-themed art expo
(People's Daily App) 16:55, December 12, 2023
The final touches have been added to a magnificent snow dragon sculpture in Harbin, capital of Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Sunday. This stunning sculpture is just one of over 200 mind-blowing snow sculptures on show at the highly anticipated Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
