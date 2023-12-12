Snow dragon sculpture ready for snow-themed art expo

(People's Daily App) 16:55, December 12, 2023

The final touches have been added to a magnificent snow dragon sculpture in Harbin, capital of Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Sunday. This stunning sculpture is just one of over 200 mind-blowing snow sculptures on show at the highly anticipated Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)