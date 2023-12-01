China Manned Space Exhibition kicks off in Hong Kong
Officials of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and members of the China Manned Space delegation pose for a group photo with "young astronauts" during the China Manned Space Exhibition at the Hong Kong Science Museum, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
China Manned Space Exhibition kicked off today to showcase history and remarkable achievements of China's manned space development.
Officials of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and members of the China Manned Space delegation attend the opening ceremony of the China Manned Space Exhibition at the Hong Kong Science Museum, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Wang Yaping, China's Shenzhou-13 astronaut, poses for photo with a student during the opening ceremony of the China Manned Space Exhibition at the Hong Kong Science Museum, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
A model of the China's space station is displayed at the China Manned Space Exhibition at the Hong Kong Science Museum, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
An intravehicular space suit is displayed at the China Manned Space Exhibition at the Hong Kong Science Museum, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
The return capsule of Shenzhou-13 manned spacecraft is displayed at the China Manned Space Exhibition at the Hong Kong Science Museum, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
The return capsule of Shenzhou-13 manned spacecraft and a model of the Long March-2F carrier rocket are exhibited at the China Manned Space Exhibition at the Hong Kong Science Museum, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Photos
