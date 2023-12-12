Home>>
Young people show off their talents in the snow
(People's Daily App) 16:51, December 12, 2023
Snow has hit many parts of North China since Sunday, and people are enjoying it in many ways. Check out the “acrobatic skills” of these young people that have earned them lots of attention online.
(Produced by Li Zhuoman)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
