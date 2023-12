We Are China

Snow-covered Dahong Mountain Scenic Spot in Suizhou, central China's Hubei

Xinhua) 10:54, December 13, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 12, 2023 shows tourists visiting Dahong Mountain Scenic Spot in Suizhou City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 12, 2023 shows Dahong Mountain Scenic Spot in Suizhou City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on Dec. 12, 2023 shows Dahong Mountain Scenic Spot in Suizhou City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 12, 2023 shows Dahong Mountain Scenic Spot in Suizhou City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 12, 2023 shows tourists visiting Dahong Mountain Scenic Spot in Suizhou City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on Dec. 12, 2023 shows Dahong Mountain Scenic Spot in Suizhou City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 12, 2023 shows Dahong Mountain Scenic Spot in Suizhou City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)