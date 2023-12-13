NE China's Harbin embraces coming of tourism boom with snow sculptures

Xinhua) 09:12, December 13, 2023

A sculptor takes a photo of a giant snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 12, 2023. With numerous snow sculptures constructed in the theme park titled "snow world", the city of Harbin, known as China's "ice city" in the northeast, is witnessing the coming of its high season for tourism. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Sculptors work on a snow sculpture during a snow competition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A sculptor works on a snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Sculptors work on a giant snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A sculptor works on a snow sculpture during a snow competition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Sculptors work on a snow sculpture during a snow competition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Sculptors work on a giant snow sculpture at the Sun Island scenic area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

