27th Changchun Ice and Snow Festival kicks off

Xinhua) 08:32, December 13, 2023

Tourists visit Changchun Ice and Snow New World in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 12, 2023. The 27th Changchun Ice and Snow Festival kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Tourists visit Changchun Ice and Snow New World in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 12, 2023. The 27th Changchun Ice and Snow Festival kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 10, 2023 shows the night view of Changchun Ice and Snow New World in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. The 27th Changchun Ice and Snow Festival kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A tourist takes photos of a giant snow sculpture at Changchun Ice and Snow New World in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 12, 2023. The 27th Changchun Ice and Snow Festival kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Tourists visit Changchun Ice and Snow New World in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 12, 2023. The 27th Changchun Ice and Snow Festival kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Tourists visit Changchun Ice and Snow New World in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 12, 2023. The 27th Changchun Ice and Snow Festival kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)