Home>>
Dragon in footprints
(People's Daily App) 16:29, December 13, 2023
Using the snowy ground as the paper and himself as the brush, this talented man drew a huge vivid dragon.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Snow-covered Dahong Mountain Scenic Spot in Suizhou, central China's Hubei
- Heavy rain, snow return to northern China, with temperatures dropping below historical records
- 27th Changchun Ice and Snow Festival kicks off
- Snow dragon sculpture ready for snow-themed art expo
- Young people show off their talents in the snow
- Two days of heavy snow rolling toward Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.