Home>>
Snow scenery of Huashan Mountain in NW China's Shaanxi
(Xinhua) 21:30, December 13, 2023
This photo taken on Dec. 12, 2023 shows the snow scenery of Huashan Mountain in Weinan, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Zhao Xiaogang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Dec. 12, 2023 shows the snow scenery of Huashan Mountain in Weinan, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Zhao Xiaogang/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 12, 2023 shows the snow scenery of Huashan Mountain in Weinan, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Zhao Xiaogang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Dec. 12, 2023 shows the snow scenery of Huashan Mountain in Weinan, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Zhao Xiaogang/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- Response measures in effect as intense snow blankets northern China
- Dragon in footprints
- Two days of heavy snow rolling toward Beijing
- Snow-covered Dahong Mountain Scenic Spot in Suizhou, central China's Hubei
- Heavy rain, snow return to northern China, with temperatures dropping below historical records
- 27th Changchun Ice and Snow Festival kicks off
- Snow dragon sculpture ready for snow-themed art expo
- Young people show off their talents in the snow
- Cold wave sweeps through northern China; many places welcome this winter’s first snow
- 24 Solar Terms: 6 things about Major Snow
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.