Exploring beauty of Dehua porcelain in SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 09:23, December 15, 2023

A few days ago, a white porcelain product exhibited at the National Museum of China became an internet sensation, attracting widespread attention. The artwork was created by Lian Deli, a master of arts and crafts from southeast China's Fujian Province.

Photo shows a porcelain piece by Lian Deli, an arts and crafts master in southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qing)

In early 2022, porcelain figures of the two mascots of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, "Bing Dwen Dwen" and "Shuey Rhon Rhon," created in Dehua, captured the hearts of many people.

Dehua white porcelain is known for its delicate thinness, melodious sound, and jade-like texture. The porcelain gained worldwide fame for its exquisite quality in the Song (960-1279), Yuan (1271-1368), and Ming (1368-1644) dynasties when it was introduced to the world via the ancient Maritime Silk Road.

In 2021, the "Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China" was granted UNESCO World Heritage status, which also included the site of Dehua Kilns.

In March 2023, Dehua county initiated a five-year action plan for the high-quality development of the ceramics industry. Dehua has set a goal of achieving a ceramics industry cluster with an output value surpassing 100 billion yuan (about $14.02 billion) by 2027, according to the plan.

Presently, Dehua county is home to more than 4,800 ceramics artisans. A growing number of artisans, kiln workers, ceramics enthusiasts, designers, and others have become witnesses, preservers, and storytellers of this Chinese porcelain craft.

Photo shows a porcelain piece by Su Lianwang, an arts and crafts master in southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qing)

Photo shows a porcelain piece by Zhou Chongdeng, an arts and crafts master in southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qing)

Photo shows a porcelain piece by Huang Guoluan, an arts and crafts master in southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qing)

Photo shows a porcelain piece by Lin Lingyue, an arts and crafts master in southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qing)

Photo shows a porcelain piece by Chen Liling, an arts and crafts master in southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qing)

Photo shows a porcelain piece on display inside a ceramics cultural and creative park in southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qing)

Photo shows a porcelain piece by Lin Lingyue, an arts and crafts master in southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qing)

Photo shows an exquisite porcelain piece. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qing)

Photo shows a porcelain piece on display inside a ceramics cultural and creative park in southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qing)

Photo shows a porcelain piece on display inside a ceramics cultural and creative park in southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qing)

