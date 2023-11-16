Home>>
Jingdezhen: Nature always wears the colors of the spirit
(People's Daily) 10:19, November 16, 2023
Born in the 1990s, Allan Denis Naymark comes from New York City, the United States, and has a Chinese name Ni Deming. Under the influence of his father, an archaeologist, Naymark grew up with a passion for ancient Chinese ceramics, and started learning ceramic art at the age of eight. After graduating from university, he came to China's Jingdezhen Ceramic University to pursue a master's degree, and eventually decided to settle down in this art-filled city of Jingdezhen, immersing himself in nature and ceramic making. Now, Naymark is striving for his new dream - opening a big studio in Jingdezhen that welcomes artists from around the world.
