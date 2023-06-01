Handmade porcelain flowers showcase the art of ceramics

June 01, 2023

It sounds impossible to make flowers with porcelain, but these works of art look like the real thing in the hands of talented artists.

Watch ceramics craftsmen render a very vivid and unique presentation of floral art using porcelain. Each petal and leaf is made to be assembled into an eye-catching flower arrangement that will be the center of attention, wherever it is.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

