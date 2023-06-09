Contemporary ceramics exhibition kicks off at 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair

People's Daily Online) 15:04, June 09, 2023

The "China Landscape" ceramics exhibition is on display at Hall 14 of the ongoing 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair on June 7 in Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

As part of the ongoing 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair, a contemporary ceramics exhibition kicked off at Hall 14 of the fair on June 7, displaying more than 100 ceramic works from 25 countries and regions.

Entitled "China Landscape," the ceramics exhibition features three themes—inheritance, innovation and integration. Extraordinary works by intangible cultural heritage inheritors from Jingdezhen city, a renowned porcelain hub in east China's Jiangxi Province, novel ceramic works, and ceramic works by artists from countries around the world, are being showcased.

The "China Landscape" ceramics exhibition has three themes--inheritance, innovation and integration. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Civilizations have become richer and more colorful with exchanges and mutual learning. The ceramics exhibition provides a platform for exchanges and cooperation among artists from around the world, said Torbjørn Kvasbø, President of the International Academy of Ceramics, in his congratulatory speech.

More than 100 contemporary ceramic works from 25 countries and regions are on display at the "China Landscape" ceramics exhibition. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Ceramic works are on display at the "China Landscape" ceramics exhibition. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

"The exhibition showcases the novel skills and ways of expression of artists from various countries. It provides a lot of inspiration for us and is a good opportunity for mutual learning and exchanges," said Wang Bin, an artist who participated in the exhibition.

The 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair, which opened on June 7 in Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong Province, will run until June 11.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)