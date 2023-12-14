We Are China

Stunning snowy scenes from Mount Laojun, Henan Province

(People's Daily App) 15:34, December 14, 2023

Misty clouds and light snowfall at Mount Laojun in Central China's Henan Province created magnificent scenes straight from an ink painting on Monday.

(Video source: Shijie App-Xu Jing Vision)

