In pics: Colorful terraced fields in SW China's Yunnan resemble palette
(People's Daily Online) 09:29, December 18, 2023
|Aerial photo shows colorful terraced fields in Hongtudi town of Dongchuan district in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Ye Zhigang)
Home to colorful terraced fields, Hongtudi town, Dongchuan district in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province has turned into a mesmerizing wonderland. Some of the graduated terraced steps display a reddish hue, which is the color of the soil, while others look yellow or green because of the different crops planted on the fields.
