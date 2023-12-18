In pics: Colorful terraced fields in SW China's Yunnan resemble palette

People's Daily Online) 09:29, December 18, 2023

Aerial photo shows colorful terraced fields in Hongtudi town of Dongchuan district in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Ye Zhigang)

Home to colorful terraced fields, Hongtudi town, Dongchuan district in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province has turned into a mesmerizing wonderland. Some of the graduated terraced steps display a reddish hue, which is the color of the soil, while others look yellow or green because of the different crops planted on the fields.

