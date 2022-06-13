We Are China

Farmers busy planting rice seedlings in terraced fields of SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 16:47, June 13, 2022

Egrets fly over terraced fields in Shijing village, Hulin township, Hua’an county of Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Yang Shuiying)

In recent days, farmers are busy planting rice seedlings in terraced fields that cascade down the slopes of mountains in Shijing village, Hulin township, Hua’an county of Zhangzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Aerial photo shows terraced fields surrounded by mountains. (Photo/Yang Shuiying)

Farmers plant rice seedlings in terraced fields. (Photo/Yang Shuiying)

Farmers plant rice seedlings in terraced fields. (Photo/Yang Shuiying)

