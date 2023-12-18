Home>>
18-meter-tall snowman appears in Northeast China
(People's Daily App) 16:15, December 18, 2023
Harbin in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province witnessed the grand unveiling of a colossal snowman on Friday. The impressive 18-meter-tall snowman dons a vibrant red hat and a cozy scarf. This magnificent creation, crafted from around 2,000 cubic meters of snow, has quickly become a beloved winter landmark in Harbin.
