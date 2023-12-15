Languages

Archive

Friday, December 15, 2023

Home>>

Kid wows when seeing snow for the first time

(People's Daily App) 16:04, December 15, 2023

"Wow!" An adorable toddler reacts with awe when standing under falling snow for the first time. The look of wonder on the kid's face has captivated the hearts of many.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories