Home>>
Kid wows when seeing snow for the first time
(People's Daily App) 16:04, December 15, 2023
"Wow!" An adorable toddler reacts with awe when standing under falling snow for the first time. The look of wonder on the kid's face has captivated the hearts of many.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Snow continues in Beijing with cold wave to come
- Response measures in effect as intense snow blankets northern China
- Beijing, Hebei province brace for forecast snow
- Stunning snowy scenes from Mount Laojun, Henan Province
- Response measures in effect as intense snow blankets northern China
- Snow scenery of Huashan Mountain in NW China's Shaanxi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.