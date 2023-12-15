Harbin Ice and snow World to open on Dec. 18

Xinhua) 09:38, December 15, 2023

Workers are seen at the construction site of the Harbin Ice and Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 12, 2023. Harbin Ice and snow World will open for its 25th winter season on Dec. 18. It is estimated that 250,000 cubic meters of ice and snow will be used in its construction. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 12, 2023 shows the construction site of the Harbin Ice and Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin Ice and snow World will open for its 25th winter season on Dec. 18. It is estimated that 250,000 cubic meters of ice and snow will be used in its construction. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Workers are seen at the construction site of the Harbin Ice and Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 12, 2023. Harbin Ice and snow World will open for its 25th winter season on Dec. 18. It is estimated that 250,000 cubic meters of ice and snow will be used in its construction. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on Dec. 12, 2023 shows the construction site of the Harbin Ice and Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin Ice and snow World will open for its 25th winter season on Dec. 18. It is estimated that 250,000 cubic meters of ice and snow will be used in its construction. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Workers cut ice cubes at the construction site of the Harbin Ice and Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 14, 2023. Harbin Ice and snow World will open for its 25th winter season on Dec. 18. It is estimated that 250,000 cubic meters of ice and snow will be used in its construction. (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

Staff members work at the construction site of the Harbin Ice and Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 14, 2023. Harbin Ice and snow World will open for its 25th winter season on Dec. 18. It is estimated that 250,000 cubic meters of ice and snow will be used in its construction. (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

Staff members work at the construction site of the Harbin Ice and Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 14, 2023. Harbin Ice and snow World will open for its 25th winter season on Dec. 18. It is estimated that 250,000 cubic meters of ice and snow will be used in its construction. (Xinhua/Shi Feng)

