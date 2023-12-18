Harbin Ice and Snow World opens to public
Tourists visit the Harbin Ice and Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park opening every winter, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
The Harbin Ice and Snow World officially opened on Monday. Covering an area of 810,000 square meters, the park requires 250,000 cubic meters of ice and snow.
