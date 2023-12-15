Sour soup fish in Guizhou tickles Chinese taste buds

People's Daily Online) 13:39, December 15, 2023

Sour soup fish is an iconic delicacy of the Miao and Dong ethnic groups in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The dish features a red sour soup base made with tomatoes, garlic, young ginger, chiles, Chinese Baijiu (a type of distilled spirit), and other condiments. A cook first sautés these ingredients, then adds fresh fish, boiling them for 10 to 15 minutes until they transform into a delicious dish with distinctively sour and spicy flavors.

An old saying in Guizhou goes, "Without eating a sour dish for three days, people will stagger with weak legs," vividly depicting the local people's fondness for sour flavors.

