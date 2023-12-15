Home>>
Sour soup fish in Guizhou tickles Chinese taste buds
December 15, 2023
Sour soup fish is an iconic delicacy of the Miao and Dong ethnic groups in southwest China's Guizhou Province.
The dish features a red sour soup base made with tomatoes, garlic, young ginger, chiles, Chinese Baijiu (a type of distilled spirit), and other condiments. A cook first sautés these ingredients, then adds fresh fish, boiling them for 10 to 15 minutes until they transform into a delicious dish with distinctively sour and spicy flavors.
An old saying in Guizhou goes, "Without eating a sour dish for three days, people will stagger with weak legs," vividly depicting the local people's fondness for sour flavors.
