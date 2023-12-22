Laoniuwan Town supports tourism industry by developing entertainment projects in N China

Xinhua) 09:36, December 22, 2023

This photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows a section of the Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) in Laoniuwan, a border area between Qingshuihe County of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Pianguan County of north China's Shanxi Province. In recent years, Laoniuwan Town in Qingshuihe County has taken advantage of the unique geographic location of Laoniuwan area, which is situated at the confluence of the Great Wall and the Yellow River, and vigorously supported tourism industry by developing entertainment projects to attract more visitors. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

An artist paints in Laoniuwan, a border area between Qingshuihe County of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Pianguan County of north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 24, 2023. In recent years, Laoniuwan Town in Qingshuihe County has taken advantage of the unique geographic location of Laoniuwan area, which is situated at the confluence of the Great Wall and the Yellow River, and vigorously supported tourism industry by developing entertainment projects to attract more visitors. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Tourists enjoy leisure time at an amusement park in Laoniuwan, a border area between Qingshuihe County of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Pianguan County of north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 24, 2023. In recent years, Laoniuwan Town in Qingshuihe County has taken advantage of the unique geographic location of Laoniuwan area, which is situated at the confluence of the Great Wall and the Yellow River, and vigorously supported tourism industry by developing entertainment projects to attract more visitors. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 24, 2023 shows tourists taking speedboats for sightseeing in Laoniuwan, a border area between Qingshuihe County of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Pianguan County of north China's Shanxi Province. In recent years, Laoniuwan Town in Qingshuihe County has taken advantage of the unique geographic location of Laoniuwan area, which is situated at the confluence of the Great Wall and the Yellow River, and vigorously supported tourism industry by developing entertainment projects to attract more visitors. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Tourists are seen at a homestay in Laoniuwan, a border area between Qingshuihe County of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Pianguan County of north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 26, 2023. In recent years, Laoniuwan Town in Qingshuihe County has taken advantage of the unique geographic location of Laoniuwan area, which is situated at the confluence of the Great Wall and the Yellow River, and vigorously supported tourism industry by developing entertainment projects to attract more visitors. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Tourists have a meal at a homestay in Laoniuwan, a border area between Qingshuihe County of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Pianguan County of north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 26, 2023. In recent years, Laoniuwan Town in Qingshuihe County has taken advantage of the unique geographic location of Laoniuwan area, which is situated at the confluence of the Great Wall and the Yellow River, and vigorously supported tourism industry by developing entertainment projects to attract more visitors. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2023 shows a view of Laoniuwan, a border area between Qingshuihe County of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Pianguan County of north China's Shanxi Province. In recent years, Laoniuwan Town in Qingshuihe County has taken advantage of the unique geographic location of Laoniuwan area, which is situated at the confluence of the Great Wall and the Yellow River, and vigorously supported tourism industry by developing entertainment projects to attract more visitors. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Tourists take a speedboat for sightseeing in Laoniuwan, a border area between Qingshuihe County of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Pianguan County of north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 26, 2023. In recent years, Laoniuwan Town in Qingshuihe County has taken advantage of the unique geographic location of Laoniuwan area, which is situated at the confluence of the Great Wall and the Yellow River, and vigorously supported tourism industry by developing entertainment projects to attract more visitors. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

This stitched photo taken on Aug. 24, 2023 shows a view of Laoniuwan, a border area between Qingshuihe County of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Pianguan County of north China's Shanxi Province. In recent years, Laoniuwan Town in Qingshuihe County has taken advantage of the unique geographic location of Laoniuwan area, which is situated at the confluence of the Great Wall and the Yellow River, and vigorously supported tourism industry by developing entertainment projects to attract more visitors. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

A homestay owner cleans the yard in Laoniuwan, a border area between Qingshuihe County of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Pianguan County of north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 24, 2023. In recent years, Laoniuwan Town in Qingshuihe County has taken advantage of the unique geographic location of Laoniuwan area, which is situated at the confluence of the Great Wall and the Yellow River, and vigorously supported tourism industry by developing entertainment projects to attract more visitors. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Artists visit Laoniuwan, a border area between Qingshuihe County of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Pianguan County of north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 24, 2023. In recent years, Laoniuwan Town in Qingshuihe County has taken advantage of the unique geographic location of Laoniuwan area, which is situated at the confluence of the Great Wall and the Yellow River, and vigorously supported tourism industry by developing entertainment projects to attract more visitors. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

An artist paints in Laoniuwan, a border area between Qingshuihe County of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Pianguan County of north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 24, 2023. In recent years, Laoniuwan Town in Qingshuihe County has taken advantage of the unique geographic location of Laoniuwan area, which is situated at the confluence of the Great Wall and the Yellow River, and vigorously supported tourism industry by developing entertainment projects to attract more visitors. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows tourists taking a speedboat for sightseeing in Laoniuwan, a border area between Qingshuihe County of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Pianguan County of north China's Shanxi Province. In recent years, Laoniuwan Town in Qingshuihe County has taken advantage of the unique geographic location of Laoniuwan area, which is situated at the confluence of the Great Wall and the Yellow River, and vigorously supported tourism industry by developing entertainment projects to attract more visitors. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

A speedboat driver docks his boat in Laoniuwan, a border area between Qingshuihe County of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Pianguan County of north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 26, 2023. In recent years, Laoniuwan Town in Qingshuihe County has taken advantage of the unique geographic location of Laoniuwan area, which is situated at the confluence of the Great Wall and the Yellow River, and vigorously supported tourism industry by developing entertainment projects to attract more visitors. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

