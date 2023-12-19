Flowing ice on Yellow River seen in east China's Shandong

Xinhua) 13:24, December 19, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2023 shows the flowing ice on the Yellow River in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Chu Baorui/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2023 shows the flowing ice on the Yellow River and a temporarily dismantled floating bridge in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Chu Baorui/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2023 shows the flowing ice on the Yellow River in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Chu Baorui/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 17, 2023 shows the flowing ice on the Yellow River in Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Zhang Weitang/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 17, 2023 shows the flowing ice on the Yellow River in Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Zhang Weitang/Xinhua)

