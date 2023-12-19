Flowing ice on Yellow River seen in east China's Shandong
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2023 shows the flowing ice on the Yellow River in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Chu Baorui/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2023 shows the flowing ice on the Yellow River and a temporarily dismantled floating bridge in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Chu Baorui/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2023 shows the flowing ice on the Yellow River in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Chu Baorui/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 17, 2023 shows the flowing ice on the Yellow River in Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Zhang Weitang/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 17, 2023 shows the flowing ice on the Yellow River in Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Zhang Weitang/Xinhua)
Photos
