View of Yellow River estuary in Dongying, east China's Shandong
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows the Yellow River estuary in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. The Yellow River, the second longest river in China, originates on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and empties into the Bohai Sea from Dongying City. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
A sightseeing boat sails at the Yellow River estuary in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 12, 2023. The Yellow River, the second longest river in China, originates on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and empties into the Bohai Sea from Dongying City. (Photo by Wang Jingyi/Xinhua)
A visitor poses for photos at a dock of the Yellow River estuary in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 12, 2023. The Yellow River, the second longest river in China, originates on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and empties into the Bohai Sea from Dongying City. (Photo by Wang Jingyi/Xinhua)
