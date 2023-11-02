We Are China

In pics: pottery Xuns made of materials sourced from Yellow River

Xinhua) 10:36, November 02, 2023

Students practice pottery Xun playing at the Huanghe Cultural Center of Huanghe Jiaotong University in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Xun is a wind instrument played in China for hundreds of years. Wuzhi County of Henan Province, known for its well preserved traditional culture related to the Yellow River, is home to pottery Xuns made exclusively of materials sourced from the Yellow River.

Featuring unique shape and sonorous timbre, the pottery Xun is gaining popularity in recent years in Wuzhi County, where dedicated teaching facilities have been established in colleges, with non-profit classes made available to the general public to further promote this fine art.

Wang Jian is a native of Wuzhi County and a representative inheritor of pottery Xun art, now inscribed as an intangible cultural heritage. He developed a deep affection for music since his early childhood and has devoted himself to the study of pottery Xun for more than three decades. With mud and water from the Yellow River, Wang managed to create various types of pottery Xuns. His dream is to popularize Yellow River culture through this musical instrument given birth to by the River itself.

Students practice pottery Xun playing at the Huanghe Cultural Center of Huanghe Jiaotong University in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Wang Jian plays a pottery Xun on the banks of the Yellow River in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Wang Jian demonstrates pottery Xun playing at the Huanghe Cultural Center of Huanghe Jiaotong University in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Wang Jian makes a pottery Xun at a studio in Huanghe Jiaotong University in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Wang Jian makes a pottery Xun at a studio in Huanghe Jiaotong University in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Wang Jian makes a pottery Xun at a studio in Huanghe Jiaotong University in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Wang Jian prepares materials before making pottery Xuns at a studio in Huanghe Jiaotong University in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

This combo photo taken on Oct. 31, 2023 shows pottery Xuns exhibited at the Huanghe Cultural Center of Huanghe Jiaotong University in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Wang Jian prepares to calcine pottery Xuns at a studio in Huanghe Jiaotong University in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Wang Jian demonstrates pottery Xun playing at the Huanghe Cultural Center of Huanghe Jiaotong University in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Wang Jian makes a pottery Xun at a studio in Huanghe Jiaotong University in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Wang Jian collects mud on the banks of the Yellow River at dusk in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Wang Jian makes a pottery Xun at a studio in Huanghe Jiaotong University in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Wang Jian demonstrates pottery Xun playing at the Huanghe Cultural Center of Huanghe Jiaotong University in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Wang Jian makes a pottery Xun at a studio in Huanghe Jiaotong University in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Wang Jian makes a pottery Xun at a studio in Huanghe Jiaotong University in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Wang Jian tunes a pottery Xun at a studio in Huanghe Jiaotong University in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Wang Jian makes a giant pottery Xun at a studio in Huanghe Jiaotong University in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Wang Jian makes a pottery Xun at a studio in Huanghe Jiaotong University in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Wang Jian prepares to calcine pottery Xuns at a studio in Huanghe Jiaotong University in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Students practice pottery Xun playing at the Huanghe Cultural Center of Huanghe Jiaotong University in Wuzhi County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

