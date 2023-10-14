China, Austria strengthen mutual bond through music

Xinhua) 10:28, October 14, 2023

Professor Shen Fanxiu (L) instructs as a student practices "Fantasy in F Minor, K. 608" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart on a pipe organ at Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, China, on Sept. 14, 2023.

Austria, the birthplace of music masters such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Schubert and Franz Haydn, has a music tradition attracting Chinese students who aspire to study music. Many Austrian music masters have gained great recognition in China, with their works incorporated into Chinese curriculum of music education institutions.

The Belt and Road Initiative, introduced by China in 2013, has received positive responses and continued support from Austria. In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in cultural exchanges between the two countries, with music playing a crucial role in strengthening their mutual bond. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Members from the Vienna Boys' Choir perform in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 26, 2023.

Members of the Vienna Boys' Choir and the Chengdu Friends of Vienna Boys Choir perform in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 9, 2023.

Professor Song Yuanming (L) looks on as a student practices the operetta "Die Fledermaus" by Johann Strauss Jr. at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, China, Sept. 14, 2023.

The audience applaud after a performance by artists from the Vienna Philharmonic at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2023.

Professor Chen Guang (R) instructs as a student practices "Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Major" by Franz Joseph Haydn at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, China, Sept. 14, 2023.

Professor Yu Bing (2nd L) demonstrates as students learn "The Lark Quartet" by Franz Joseph Haydn at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, China, Sept. 14, 2023.

Artists from the Vienna Philharmonic perform at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2023.

Artists from the Vienna Philharmonic perform at Tianjin Grand Theater in north China's Tianjin, June 8, 2023.

Artists from the Vienna Philharmonic perform at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2023.

Artists from the Vienna Philharmonic perform at Tianjin Grand Theater in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 27, 2018.

Professor Wei Danwen (back) explains as a student practices "Piano Concerto No. 12 in A major, K. 414" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2023.

Members from the Vienna Boys' Choir perform at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2014.

This photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows a monument of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in Vienna, Austria.

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2023 shows a Chinese orchestral works concert performed by Suzhou Chinese Orchestra at the Golden Hall of the Wiener Musikverein in Vienna, Austria.

This photo taken on Oct. 4, 2023 shows the birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in Salzburg, Austria.

Chinese students Huang Yunyu (L), Huang Yunwen (C) and Wang Jiaxi scan music sheets as academic material at a library of the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 13, 2023.

This photo taken on Oct. 2, 2023 shows a monument of Franz Schubert in Vienna, Austria.

Chinese student Huang Yunwen selects books in a library of the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 13, 2023.

Chinese students Huang Yunyu (R), Huang Yunwen (C) and Wang Jiaxi choose books in a library of the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 13, 2023.

This photo taken on Oct. 5, 2023 shows a night view of the Wiener Musikverein building in Vienna, Austria. The annual Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert is held in the Golden Hall located in the building.

A concert performed by musicians from China's Central Conservatory of Music is staged in Vienna, Austria, Aug. 10, 2023.

This photo taken on Sept. 24, 2023 shows a Chinese orchestral works concert performed by Suzhou Chinese Orchestra at the Golden Hall of the Wiener Musikverein in Vienna, Austria.

Tourists take photos of a statue of Johann Strauss Jr. in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 2, 2023.

Members of Nanjing University Traditional Chinese Orchestra perform in Graz, Austria, Sept. 30, 2023.

Chinese students Huang Yunyu (1st L) and Huang Yunwen (2nd L) play violin during the 3rd China-Europe International Art Biennial in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 6, 2023.

