Trending in China | The living fossil of ancient Chinese music: Xi'an Guyue

(People's Daily App) 17:00, September 26, 2023

Xi'an Guyue, also known as Xi'an wind and percussion ensemble, is a traditional music in China's ancient capital of Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, and its surrounding areas. It maintains complete tunes, notations, structures, instruments, and performance forms. Xi'an Guyue was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2009.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Zhang Siyi)

