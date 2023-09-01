Silk Road Chinese music concert held in Nepal's Kathmandu

Xinhua) 13:48, September 01, 2023

KATHMANDU, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- A Silk Road Chinese music concert was held in the Nepali capital Kathmandu Thursday evening, resonating with hundreds of audience including officials and Nepali students.

The concert program covered a number of traditional Chinese musical masterpieces including "Flowers Blooming Under the Full Moon," "The Silk Road," "Tunes of Qin Mulberry," "Ambush from All Sides," the Kunqu opera "The Peony Pavilion," among others.

Resham Firiri, a Nepali piece, and Csardas, rearranged from a violin piece composed by Vittorio Monti, were also performed on the occasion by players from the China "Golden Bell Stars" Ensemble.

The performances drew a frequent burst of applause from the packed hall, where Nepal's Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav was present.

Yadav, chair of the Nepal-China Friendship Forum, said he enjoyed the performance immensely, lauding the Chinese musicians for making the old traditional musical pieces as models and helping Nepalis know more about the Chinese culture.

The concert was sponsored by the Chinese Embassy in Nepal and the Chinese Musicians' Association, and organized by Suzhou Chinese Orchestra in Jiangsu Province in eastern China. It was held first on Wednesday in Kathmandu.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song noted that the national-level "Golden Bell Stars" Ensemble was sent to perform in Nepal to celebrate the long-lasting China-Nepal friendship on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), as the two peoples have jointly written "an epic of exchanges among civilizations" along the ancient Silk Road for thousands of years.

In the past decade, the Chinese Musicians' Association has sent musician groups many times to hold concerts in countries along the BRI route, and the current Asian tour has taken the Chinese musicians to Indonesia and Bangladesh.

