We Are China

Chinese musicians perform in Vienna, Austria

Xinhua) 15:20, August 11, 2023

A concert given by Chinese musicians is staged in Vienna, Austria, on Aug. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/He Canling)

A concert given by Chinese musicians is staged in Vienna, Austria, on Aug. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/He Canling)

A concert given by Chinese musicians is staged in Vienna, Austria, on Aug. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/He Canling)

A concert given by Chinese musicians is staged in Vienna, Austria, on Aug. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/He Canling)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)